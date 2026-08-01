Iran warns of response as U.S. weighs new strikes

Iran threatened to answer new U.S. strikes as Trump weighed a 10- to 14-day air campaign, while oil prices jumped 7% and 33% of Americans backed the operation.

Washington is preparing possible strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, including power plants and refineries, as Donald Trump withholds final approval on a broader military escalation. Another plan under review would run for 10 to 14 days and target Iran’s missile infrastructure and military assets.

Tehran has already signaled how it could answer. On July 8, Iran threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz after renewed attacks, a move that would put a vital shipping lane for global oil flows at risk. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards later said they targeted U.S. military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, while France 24 reported on July 10 that Iran fired missiles at Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, all countries that host U.S. forces.

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That sequence matters because the next round of strikes could shift the conflict from a limited exchange into a direct threat to American troops and energy markets. Oil prices jumped 7% as Middle East airstrikes escalated, and any attack on refineries or power plants would raise the likelihood of retaliation against U.S. bases and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States denied Iranian accusations that later strikes hit civilian infrastructure, but BBC Verify confirmed damage to a bridge in Hormozgan province.

Photo by K

The military action has also become a domestic political problem in the United States. A July 28 Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 33% of Americans supported the ongoing Iran military operation, leaving most respondents either opposed or uncertain about the administration’s goals. That low level of support comes as the administration weighs whether to press ahead with strikes that would broaden the war’s footprint and increase exposure for U.S. personnel across the Gulf.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The clearest red lines are already visible: attacks on U.S.-manned bases, disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, or strikes on energy infrastructure would each make a contained air campaign far harder to keep contained.