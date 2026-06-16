Iran World Cup opener in Los Angeles draws anti-regime protests

Hundreds of anti-regime protesters ringed SoFi Stadium as Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand, turning the opener into a fight over Tehran’s legitimacy and diaspora identity.

Hundreds of Iranian Americans and other anti-regime protesters gathered outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before Iran’s World Cup opener against New Zealand, waving the pre-1979 lion-and-sun flag and calling for change in Tehran. Inside the stadium, other Iranian Americans came to cheer the national team, and the split crowd turned a soccer match into a public argument over who Iran really represents.

The 2-2 draw carried a meaning far beyond the scoreboard. For many protesters, the Iran national football team stood for the Islamic Republic’s rulers rather than the Iranian people, and the match became a stage for anger over government repression at home. For supporters in the stands, the team remained a source of pride, a symbol of national identity that existed apart from the state.

AI-generated illustration

That divide has shadowed Iran’s World Cup campaign for months. On April 30, 2026, protesters gathered outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, urging FIFA to ban Iran from the tournament. The campaign against Iran’s participation reflected a broader effort by diaspora activists to use soccer’s biggest stage to challenge the regime’s legitimacy, while defenders of the team argued that players should not be made to carry the full weight of politics.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

The political tension also followed the team’s travel plans. Iran’s World Cup base was reported to be in Tijuana, Mexico, with the squad expected to cross into the United States for matches and then return south again. After the opener, coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team was ordered to leave the United States only hours after the New Zealand match and head back to its training base in Mexico, adding another layer of controversy to a tournament already defined by protest. The result in Inglewood may have ended level, but the larger contest over Iran’s image, at home and abroad, is still being played out in the stands.