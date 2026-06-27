Iranian strikes inflicted major damage on U.S. Gulf military bases

Satellite images and follow-up reporting point to about $400 million in damage at Bahrain’s U.S. Navy base, with at least 17 American sites hit across the Gulf.

Iranian missile strikes caused about $400 million in damage at the U.S. Navy’s base in Bahrain, intensifying a Pentagon reassessment of whether some Gulf military installations should be shifted westward, including possibly to Israel. Bahrain’s installation is the region’s only U.S. naval base, and the damage there has become the clearest test of how much Iran’s retaliatory campaign penetrated American defenses.

The broader damage picture reaches beyond one base. Earlier reporting said at least 17 U.S. sites in the Gulf region were damaged in Iranian strikes, while an AFP analysis found at least 25 attacks that targeted U.S. sites or locations housing American military personnel across the Middle East. The hardest-hit systems were radar, communications and air-defense assets, equipment that is central not only to combat operations but also to warning, coordination and personnel protection.

AI-generated illustration

Satellite imagery and other open-source evidence helped expose damage at several installations before the Pentagon publicly acknowledged it. That pattern has fueled questions about how much of the impact was visible to military planners in real time and how much was only accepted after the physical evidence became hard to dispute. The U.S. base at Al Udeid in Qatar was among the installations hit, and Qatar’s Defense Ministry said an Iranian ballistic missile struck the air base without causing casualties.

The strike on Al Udeid came on June 23, after the U.S. bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran and after the wider war began on February 28, 2026, when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Reporting from the region has since tied the Iranian response to a wider pattern of missile and drone attacks that exposed the vulnerability of forward-deployed bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

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The operational implication is clear: the damage was not limited to craters and shattered equipment, but to the architecture of U.S. force posture in the Gulf. Washington’s new calculation reflects a simple problem visible in the wreckage, exposed bases can be reached, and some of the most important American military infrastructure in the region proved easier to hit than official statements initially suggested.