Irankunda becomes youngest Socceroos scorer in World Cup history

Born to Burundian refugee parents in Tanzania, Nestory Irankunda scored Australia’s first goal at the 2026 World Cup and became the youngest Socceroos scorer in tournament history.

Nestory Irankunda’s rise from a refugee family in Kigoma, Tanzania, to a World Cup scorer for Australia has become a vivid test case for how migration and youth development can reshape a nation’s sporting identity. The 18-year-old opened Australia’s 2-0 win over Turkey at BC Place in Vancouver on 14 June 2026, scoring in the 27th minute and becoming the youngest Socceroos scorer in World Cup history.

Irankunda was born to Burundian parents who had fled civil war in Burundi, then moved to Australia as an infant. He developed through Adelaide’s football system, signing a scholarship contract with Adelaide United in September 2021 at 15 and making his A-League Men breakthrough the following year. By November 2023, Adelaide United had agreed a club-record fee for his sale to FC Bayern Munich, a move that took him from local prodigy to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

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The gamble at Bayern was clear: prestige, but no first-team minutes. Irankunda joined the German giants in July 2024, did not make a senior appearance, and later spent a successful season on loan at Watford FC in the EFL Championship. That detour mattered. For a player still shaping his game, the loan offered what Bayern could not: regular football, physical exposure and the chance to keep turning promise into output.

Australia is already seeing the return on that decision. Irankunda debuted for the Socceroos in June 2024 and scored against Palestine five days later, becoming the second youngest goalscorer in Socceroos history at 18 years and 123 days. He arrived at the World Cup in strong form after scoring a brace against Curaçao in March 2026 and being named player of the tournament at the FIFA Series 2026. Against Turkey, he finished the job early for Tony Popovic’s side and gave Australia an immediate foothold in Group D as the finals opened across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

After full time, Irankunda called the moment “a dream come true”. For Australia, it was more than a debut World Cup goal from a teenager with refugee roots. It was a sign that the country’s most important football stories may now be written by players who came through migration, patience and the choice to chase minutes over reputation.