Irankunda scores stunning counterattack, Australia beats Türkiye in World Cup debut

Nestory Irankunda turned one save into a runaway counterattack and a World Cup landmark, as Australia beat Türkiye 2-0 in Vancouver.

A single counterattack gave Australia the clearest sign yet of the team it wants to be in 2026: fast, direct and fearless. Nestory Irankunda finished the move with a cross-body strike past Cakir, and at 20 he became the youngest Australian to score at a World Cup as the Socceroos opened Group D with a 2-0 win over Türkiye at BC Place in Vancouver.

The sequence began with Patrick Beach, whose decisive save denied Türkiye its first shot on target. From there Australia moved with alarming speed, using two touches and a long pass to spring the break, and Irankunda took over from midfield into the penalty area. The Watford forward drove at the defense, kept the move under control and chose his finish with precision, sending the ball across Cakir and into the net in a play that was as much about timing as technique.

For Australia, the goal was more than a highlight. It was a snapshot of a younger attacking core that can change a match in seconds, and Irankunda was the face of it. FIFA had already cast Australia’s opener in Vancouver as the first step of a demanding Group D schedule, with the Socceroos next facing the United States on 19 June and Paraguay on 26 June. Starting the campaign with three points gave Tony Popovic’s side immediate breathing room and a platform to play with conviction.

Irankunda’s rise has been rapid enough to make the moment feel inevitable in hindsight. Watford said on 2 June that he had already earned 14 caps and scored five goals for Australia, with his first senior international goal coming against Palestine in June 2024. Those numbers matter because they explain why this goal carried so much weight: Australia did not just uncover a teenager with promise, it has a forward already producing at senior level against international opposition.

Connor Metcalfe added the second goal to secure the result, but the match will be remembered for Irankunda’s burst from save to finish. Against a Türkiye side that was expected to control more of the game, Australia showed that one recovery, one long ball and one ruthless run can still decide a World Cup night. For the Socceroos, that is not just a goal, but a clue to their identity.