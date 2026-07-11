Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for father's killing as Trump warns Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for his father’s killing as Trump said he had “1,000 missiles” ready and warned of total devastation if Iran moves first.

Mojtaba Khamenei said vengeance for the killing of his father and predecessor must “certainly” be carried out, turning a week of mourning in Tehran into a fresh warning of wider confrontation. Donald Trump answered overnight with a threat that the U.S. military had “1,000 missiles” “locked and loaded” and ready to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” if Tehran tried to assassinate him.

Khamenei’s written statement on Saturday was his first public message since funeral ceremonies began about a week earlier, and it framed retaliation as a matter of national duty. He said vengeance was “the demand of the nation” and that it depended not only on Iran but on “free people around the world.” The language matters because it pushes the dispute beyond symbolism and into the kind of calibrated response that can quickly widen into military action.

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The immediate trigger for Trump’s warning was the public fury surrounding Ali Khamenei’s funeral. Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran on July 4 to view the coffins of the man killed on February 28 in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes at the start of the war. Banners and chants at the ceremony openly called for Trump’s death, and also targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That public display gave Trump a direct pretext to escalate his own threats.

The next 24 to 72 hours will be watched for signs that Tehran is moving from rhetoric to action. The most serious indicators would be missile launches, orders that place Iranian forces on a higher alert, pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, or any attack on U.S. or Israeli interests. Trump’s post raised the stakes by explicitly tying any assassination attempt to a U.S. retaliation plan, which makes both sides more likely to treat even a limited strike as a test of deterrence.

Erfan Kouchari via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For now, the confrontation sits at a dangerous threshold. Khamenei’s vow and Trump’s warning both signal that the conflict is no longer confined to rhetoric, and the scale of the Tehran funeral showed that the political and emotional pressure inside Iran is now part of the military equation.