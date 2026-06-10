Iran's World Cup trip faces war, visa and ticket turmoil

Iran’s World Cup trip is colliding with war, revoked tickets and visa strain as FIFA stages its first 48-team men’s tournament.

Iran enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup under a cloud that goes far beyond football. The tournament opens June 11 and runs through July 19 across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the first men’s World Cup staged in three host countries and the first to expand to 48 teams, with FIFA confirming 1,248 players after final squad lists were submitted on June 2.

The political rupture is stark. Iran has qualified, but its route to North America runs through the United States, the primary host and a country now at war with Iran after U.S. airstrikes alongside Israel. Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on March 11 that Iran could not participate under those conditions, a statement that underscored how a global sporting event has become entangled with battlefield realities. Analysts and media reports have described the situation as unprecedented, because no World Cup host has previously been at war with a nation taking part in the tournament.

That geopolitical strain is already affecting the team’s preparation. Iranian players have said the buildup has been mentally difficult, and midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi has publicly acknowledged the burden of preparing while Iran remains at war with the primary host nation. Beyond the emotional toll, there is the practical question of where Iran will be based and how safely players, staff and supporters can move between venues in a tournament spread across a continent.

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FIFA is also facing operational fallout. Reports on June 9 said Iran’s ticket allocation had been withdrawn days before kickoff, with the Iranian Football Federation saying its tickets were revoked and FIFA seeking a solution. Other reports have pointed to visa problems, higher travel costs and uncertainty over logistics, all of which threaten to complicate fan movement and security planning just as the tournament begins. One report said Mexico would host the Iranian team during the competition to reduce the tensions and administrative headaches surrounding its travel.

For FIFA and president Gianni Infantino, the episode exposes the limits of football’s claim to neutrality. The 2026 World Cup was already a test case for scale, with 48 teams and three host nations. Iran’s trip now makes it something harder to manage and harder to ignore: a tournament asking the world to watch elite sport while one of its hosts is locked in conflict with one of its qualifiers.