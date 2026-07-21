Iraola wants Mac Allister and Alisson to stay amid Liverpool uncertainty

Iraola has ruled out losing Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool keep pushing for more signings and brace for further transfer noise.

Andoni Iraola has dismissed any notion that Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister will leave Liverpool as the club continues to search for more additions. Liverpool still need more players and are working hard to bolster the squad, but the manager wants two of his most established starters to stay put.

Mac Allister’s place in that plan is clear. He arrived at Liverpool in 2023 and is understood to be tied to the club until June 2028, yet his future has still been dragged into repeated speculation because of contract talk and interest from Real Madrid. For Iraola, losing a midfielder of that profile would not just strip out quality, it would remove one of the few players already settled into the team’s core structure.

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Alisson carries similar weight at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool signed him from Roma on 19 July 2018 for £66m, and he has become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and one of its senior title-winning figures. He has also been linked with a possible move away, while Giorgi Mamardashvili’s situation has been tied to whether Alisson stays, creating a chain of uncertainty that reaches beyond one position.

That is why Iraola’s public insistence on keeping both men matters. Liverpool’s first press conference under him was built around connecting with supporters and playing with a front-foot style, and those ideas depend on a stable spine rather than a major reset. Mac Allister anchors midfield control and Alisson gives the defence its most experienced line of protection, so any exit would force Liverpool into major tactical adjustments at a time when the squad is already being reshaped.

Source: liverpool.com

The message from inside the club is clear: Liverpool want to add rather than subtract. Iraola’s stance suggests confidence in protecting the most important pieces of the project, but it also reflects the strain of a market that keeps circling two players whose departures would instantly change the structure of the side.