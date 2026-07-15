Iraqi prime minister visit triggers major Reagan National flight disruptions

A VIP-related ground stop at Reagan National canceled 118 flights and delayed 303 as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met Donald Trump in Washington.

A security-related ground stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport forced 118 flight cancellations and 303 delays as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met President Donald Trump at the White House. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 14 for a security-related event. The restriction was lifted later in the day, but the disruption had already spread across the capital region’s flight schedule, where travelers faced long delays and airlines scrambled to recover.

Al-Zaidi’s visit was his first trip to Washington since taking office in May 2026, and the White House talks were set against a tense regional backdrop. U.S. officials have pressed Baghdad to curb Iranian influence, discuss oil and energy issues, and address the future of U.S. forces in Iraq. The meeting also came as Washington watched Iraq’s efforts to weaken Iranian-backed militias and bring more weapons under state control.

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Reagan National is especially exposed to this kind of disruption because of its role in official Washington travel. The airport handles a heavy volume of government and business traffic, and a single high-security arrival can quickly force the FAA to slow or stop operations, rippling through departures and arrivals well beyond the capital’s core.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

U.S. Secretary of War via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The visit also carried broader political weight for both governments. Trump welcomed al-Zaidi for talks aimed at strengthening ties and expanding U.S. investment in Iraq, while Baghdad sought security cooperation and support for efforts to reinforce central authority.