Ireland approves €377 million rail package to boost Belfast, Dublin links

Ireland approved a €377 million Shared Island package, including €193 million for cross-border rail, as the hourly Enterprise service passes 2 million journeys.

Ireland has approved a €377 million Shared Island package that puts fresh money behind the Belfast-Dublin corridor and the rail lines feeding it from both sides of the border. The biggest rail commitment, €193 million, is aimed at Derry-Belfast-Dublin infrastructure, while another €35 million will keep the hourly Belfast-Dublin Enterprise service running through 2030.

The package, cleared by the Irish Government on 23 June 2026, covers 12 new programmes to be delivered over 2027-2030 and lifts total allocations from the Shared Island Fund to more than €1 billion. Officials say the rail work is meant to do more than add money to a politically symbolic project. It is designed to improve efficiency, reliability and connectivity in line with the All-Island Strategic Rail Review and the joint Rail Project Prioritisation Strategy, with full delivery targeted by 2030.

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For commuters, the concrete test is whether the investment changes the way the line feels to use. The plan includes €100 million for track renewal projects in Northern Ireland along the Derry-Belfast and Belfast-Dublin lines, and €93 million in Ireland for DART+ Coastal North works. Those upgrades are intended to prevent scheduling conflicts between Enterprise and DART services, including signalling improvements, a turnback facility at Malahide station and a track loop at Clongriffin station. The two departments will also work with relevant agencies to try to create a 15 to 20 minute transfer time between the Dublin-Belfast and Belfast-Derry lines.

Source: radiocms.net

The government is betting that rail investment already under way can be scaled up. The hourly Enterprise service, first introduced with Shared Island Fund funding in October 2024, has already driven passenger numbers up by about 40 percent, and more than 2 million passenger journeys had been recorded since the hourly timetable began. The route serves around 2 million people along the Belfast-Dublin economic corridor, making it one of the clearest measures of whether North-South cooperation can deliver practical gains instead of only political symbolism.

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The rail package also sits alongside a separate €700 million contract signed on 7 May 2026 for a new Enterprise fleet being built by Stadler for Translink and Iarnród Éireann. That tri-mode fleet, able to run on electric, diesel and battery power, is due from late 2028 and is meant to support the line’s move toward full electrification. Officials say the new battery-electric DART fleet will enter service on the Dublin-Drogheda line next year, giving the corridor a tighter fit between rolling stock, track upgrades and timetable frequency.