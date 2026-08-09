Ireland buys bulletproof van for Daniel Kinahan extradition transfer

Ireland has bought a bulletproof, bombproof van to move Daniel Kinahan if he is returned from Dubai, as a government jet headed to the UAE.

Ireland has bought a new state-of-the-art bulletproof and bombproof escort van for the return of Daniel Kinahan, the 49-year-old alleged Kinahan cartel figure, as a Government of Ireland jet travelled to the United Arab Emirates as part of the transfer operation. The vehicle was sourced from the UK and is intended for moving criminal gang leaders, terrorists and other high-risk prisoners.

The purchase underlines how seriously authorities are treating the handover. Kinahan lost his final appeal in Dubai on July 30 and was expected to remain in custody there until he is handed over to An Garda Síochána, a process that was expected within the next six weeks.

By August 6, a major security operation was being finalised for his return to Dublin. Kinahan has been in custody since his arrest in Dubai in April on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish courts, and the logistics around bringing him back have been kept tightly controlled.

If he is returned, Kinahan is expected to be brought directly to the Special Criminal Court. That would place one of the most prominent figures linked to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group into the Irish justice system under an unusually heavy security blanket, with the prison service now equipped with a purpose-built escort vehicle designed for the country’s most dangerous prisoners.

The decision to buy a bulletproof, bombproof van for the transfer shows the scale of the risk Irish authorities believe they are managing. It reflects both the reach of the Kinahan network and the need to demonstrate that even a transnational crime figure with long-standing links to intimidation and violence can be moved under state control and brought before the courts in Dublin.