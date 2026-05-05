A roundup of key concerts and arts funding opportunities in Ireland from 5–10 May, with insights on event schedules and grant deadlines.

Ireland’s vibrant music scene is set for an active week, as performances and crucial funding deadlines shape the cultural landscape from 5–10 May 2026. Drawing from The Journal of Music in Ireland and official event listings, this article offers a comprehensive look at upcoming concerts, application dates, and what audiences and artists can expect.

Concerts Across Ireland: Classical, Contemporary and More

Music lovers will find no shortage of events this week, with venues ranging from Dublin’s iconic halls to regional stages. The National Concert Hall is hosting performances spanning classical symphonies, contemporary ensembles, and traditional Irish music. The Irish Chamber Orchestra also features on the calendar, presenting concerts that highlight both established works and innovative new pieces.

National Concert Hall events include orchestral showcases and solo recitals, giving audiences a variety of genres to explore.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra’s upcoming tour stops are accessible for music fans across the country, with detailed programme and ticket info available online.

For those seeking local gigs or smaller venues, Music Network lists community concerts and artist tours from Galway to Cork.

Where to Find Tickets and Event Details

Ticketing platforms such as Eventbrite Ireland and Songkick offer up-to-the-minute details, helping concertgoers plan their week around live music. These resources feature filterable databases, with event dates, venues, and ticket statistics for Dublin and beyond.

Funding Deadlines for Artists and Organisations

The week is not only about performance but also opportunity. Culture Ireland’s funding deadlines are a focal point, as musicians and arts organisations prepare to submit applications for upcoming grant cycles. The official portal provides eligibility criteria and submission dates, supporting artists in their efforts to secure financial backing for future projects.

Grant deadlines this week impact both emerging and established musicians, with support covering touring, recording, and international showcases.

Applicants must ensure compliance with eligibility requirements and timely submission to be considered for the next round of awards.

Industry Recognition and Chart Performance

Alongside live events and funding, Ireland’s music industry continues to celebrate achievements. The IMRO Awards remain a benchmark for recognition, while the Irish Recorded Music Association charts track weekly rankings and sales data. These platforms highlight the artists, albums, and singles that define Ireland’s current musical landscape.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Ireland’s Musical Momentum

The week of 5–10 May reflects the ongoing energy and diversity of Irish music. With concerts catering to a wide range of tastes and vital funding deadlines supporting creative growth, Ireland’s music sector demonstrates resilience and innovation. As audiences return to venues and artists pursue new opportunities, the country’s cultural scene is poised for continued vibrancy in the months ahead.