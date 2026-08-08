Irish jet departs for Dubai to bring back Daniel Kinahan

An Irish government jet left for Dubai after Daniel Kinahan lost his final extradition appeal, moving the alleged crime boss closer to an Irish court.

An Irish government jet left Ireland for Dubai on Saturday to bring Daniel Kinahan back after his final appeal against extradition from the United Arab Emirates failed. Kinahan, 49, has been held in Dubai since his arrest in April, when Irish courts issued a warrant for his transfer.

If the handover proceeds as planned, Kinahan could be back in Ireland by Sunday and taken directly to the Special Criminal Court. Irish authorities have also put a bomb-proof van in place ahead of the transfer, a reminder of the security concerns surrounding a man described in Irish reporting as the alleged leader of the Kinahan organised crime group.

Kinahan’s arrest on 17 April marked the first major break in a case that had left him living openly in the UAE for years. The Irish government thanked the Emirati authorities for their cooperation after the arrest, and the later legal defeat removed the last formal obstacle to extradition. That sequence matters because earlier efforts to reach Kinahan had stalled for years, while he kept fighting every move to return him to Ireland.

The case has also become a test of whether pressure from abroad can finally disrupt cartel-style networks that operate across borders. In April 2022, the United States Treasury imposed sanctions on the Kinahan organised crime group, and the U.S. State Department later announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Daniel Joseph Kinahan’s arrest and or conviction under its Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program. Those steps did not bring him into custody, but they tightened the international net around him.

AI-generated illustration

The UAE’s extradition treaty with Ireland, which came into focus in 2024, now appears to have given Irish authorities a workable route where previous efforts failed. For Dublin, the transfer would not just be about one man. It would show that cooperation between states can reach an alleged criminal figure who spent years beyond the reach of Irish police, despite the long-running Kinahan-Hutch feud and repeated efforts to contain the group’s influence.

If Kinahan is delivered to the Special Criminal Court, Irish investigators and prosecutors will have a high-profile test case for a wider campaign against organised crime networks that move money, people and violence across jurisdictions.