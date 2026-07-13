Irish police hunt person of interest in Jamey Carney killing

Jordanian police arrested Ahmad Al-Saqar after Irish detectives traced the man they wanted to speak to from Killarney to Dublin Airport and on to the Middle East.

Jordan arrested Ahmad Al-Saqar on Monday, July 13. Gardaí identified the 28-year-old as Jamey Carney’s boyfriend and a “person of significant interest,” and said he left Ireland after the 43-year-old American was found dead at her home in Killarney, County Kerry.

Carney’s body was discovered by a relative at her rented house on Muckross Road after she suffered violent injuries in what investigators believe was an assault in the early hours of Tuesday, July 8, 2026. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem has been completed, but the cause and time of death have not been publicly released. Detectives narrowed their review to CCTV and dashcam footage from 11 p.m. on Monday, July 7, until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The movement of the man Gardaí wanted to speak to is now central to the case. He left Killarney in the early hours of July 8, travelled by bus to Dublin Airport, then flew to Turkey before continuing to Jordan. He was arrested there on Monday, July 13, by Jordan’s Public Security Directorate. Gardaí did not seek his arrest or detention in Jordan, and it remains unclear why he is being held there.

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The arrest does not amount to a prosecution route in Ireland. There is no formal extradition agreement between Ireland and Jordan, which means any transfer, detention, or interview process will depend on Jordanian legal procedures rather than an automatic handover. The matter is now in Jordanian hands, while Gardaí continue to build the file that will eventually be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether charges should be brought.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau established that he had been in the UK before coming to Ireland in 2024 and later moved to Killarney. Gardaí also alerted police in Northern Ireland and international agencies including Interpol and Europol as they pursued the route out of the country.

Carney, originally from the New York area, had moved to Kerry in 2021 and was the mother of a teenage daughter. Dr Crokes GAA and Killarney for Palestine paid tribute after her death.