Irish village delays smartphones for children until secondary school

Greystones parents used one shared rule for all eight primary schools to delay smartphones until secondary school, turning peer pressure into the enforcement tool.

In Greystones, a coastal town in County Wicklow with 22,009 residents, parents across all eight primary schools agreed to a voluntary no-smartphone code that asks families to hold off buying phones until children reach secondary school, typically around age 12. The goal was not just to change household habits, but to change the social pressure that makes one child’s phone look like everyone else’s default.

The campaign, called It Takes a Village, began in 2023 as a grassroots response from parents, school principals and community members who were worried about anxiety, sleep problems and school refusal linked to phone use after children returned from COVID-19 lockdowns. Its strength came from synchronized buy-in: when an entire school network follows the same rule, children have less room to compare devices, negotiate exceptions or pressure parents individually. The norm becomes collective rather than personal, and that is what makes the Greystones model notable.

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Ireland’s Department of Education and Youth later built a policy framework around the same idea. It published Keeping Childhood Smartphone Free on November 7, 2023, updated it on February 9, 2024, and said leading mobile operators Vodafone, Three, eir, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media and An Post Mobile all supported the guidance. On June 12, 2025, the department said recognised primary schools were required to implement a policy banning pupils’ use of and access to personal mobile phones during the school day, and a June 13 announcement reinforced that national guidance.

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The timing matters because the public-health case for restricting phone access has hardened. The World Health Organization said problematic social media use among adolescents rose from 7% in 2018 to 11% in 2022 in its Europe-region findings, underscoring concerns that phone habits are becoming harder to manage once they take hold. Greystones has become a test case for the counterargument: if families act together early enough, they may prevent the problem from becoming a private battle in every household.

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That collective approach has also traveled beyond Ireland. Smartphone Free Childhood says the effort has grown into a global movement with independent groups in multiple countries, and campaigners have pointed to Greystones as an inspiration. The lesson from the village is straightforward: in a tightly knit community, shared rules can shift the burden from parental willpower to social expectation. The harder question is whether that same discipline can survive in larger, more fragmented places where no single norm governs the playground.