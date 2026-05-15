‘Is God Is’ Explores Misogyny, Violence, and Black Womanhood

Aleshea Harris’s play 'Is God Is' delivers a searing exploration of misogyny and revenge, shining a light on the complexities faced by Black women.

'Is God Is', written by Aleshea Harris, has emerged as a powerful force in contemporary theater, blending a narrative of vengeance with a deep examination of misogyny. Critics, including NPR, have described the work as "ferocious" and timely, underscoring its resonance amid ongoing conversations about violence and discrimination against women—particularly Black women—in America.

Revenge With a Purpose

At its core, 'Is God Is' follows twin sisters on a quest for retribution, propelled by the wounds of familial trauma and the scars of gender-based violence. The play’s structure, mixing dark humor with raw emotion, challenges the audience to confront uncomfortable truths about how society both perpetuates and punishes female suffering. NPR highlights the play’s "duality"—its ability to balance moments of levity with the gravity of its themes.

Themes of Misogyny and Black Womanhood

The narrative explores not only the universal impacts of misogyny but also the unique burdens shouldered by Black women. NPR’s review emphasizes the "nuance of being a Black woman" that Harris brings to the stage, using the revenge plot as a lens to examine the intersections of race and gender. This aligns with research on the intersectionality of gendered racism, which shows Black women often face violence and discrimination on multiple fronts.

According to the United Nations, 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence, with Black women in the U.S. reporting higher rates of certain forms of abuse.

Data from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey reveals that Black women face particularly high rates of intimate partner violence, underscoring the urgency of stories like 'Is God Is'.

Critical Reception and Cultural Impact

'Is God Is' has drawn acclaim for its inventive approach and unflinching portrayal of difficult realities. NPR notes the play’s "ferocity"—it refuses to sanitize its depiction of violence and the psychological toll it exacts, especially within Black families. The play’s success comes at a time when Black women playwrights are gaining prominence on American stages, challenging long-standing barriers in the industry.

Nonprofit theater statistics from Theatre Communications Group show increasing diversity in programming, but Black women’s stories remain comparatively rare.

The play’s production record reflects its impact, with multiple stagings and critical attention since its debut.

Blending Genres and Influences

Harris’s writing is noted for its willingness to mix genres—melding elements of Greek tragedy, spaghetti Westerns, and Afropunk aesthetics. NPR and other critics point to this blend as part of what makes 'Is God Is' so compelling: it refuses easy categorization, much like the experiences of the women at its center.

Why These Stories Matter

The urgency of Harris’s message is reinforced by ongoing data and research. Pew Research Center’s survey on race and gender in America documents the widespread perception of discrimination faced by Black women, both within and outside their communities. The cathartic rage and dark wit of 'Is God Is' give voice to these realities in a way that is both entertaining and deeply unsettling.

Recent studies reveal that the intersection of racism and misogyny leads to worse health and social outcomes for Black women, making the themes of Harris’s play particularly resonant.

The play’s raw confrontation with violence mirrors the statistics, demanding that audiences reckon with the real-world implications of its story.

Looking Ahead

As 'Is God Is' continues to be staged and discussed, its influence on American theater and the national conversation about misogyny and racial violence is likely to grow. By forcing audiences to grapple with the complexities of revenge, trauma, and survival, Harris’s play stands as a testament to the power of art to shape—and challenge—social norms. For those seeking to understand the lived experiences behind the headlines, 'Is God Is' offers both catharsis and a call to action.