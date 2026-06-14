Israel and Hezbollah trade strikes as Iran peace talks falter

A Beirut strike killed three as Trump’s hoped-for Iran deal slipped under renewed fire, with Hezbollah and Israel widening the danger of regional spillover.

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs after Hezbollah launched three projectiles toward northern Israel, deepening a conflict that is now crowding out fragile diplomacy over a possible U.S.-Iran agreement. Lebanon’s National News Agency said the death toll in the Beirut apartment-block strike rose to three, with additional wounded, while the Israeli military described the target as a Hezbollah command center.

The timing undercut hopes for a breakthrough. President Donald Trump had said a deal could be signed on Sunday, June 14, 2026, but Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned the timetable could be slower. Even before the latest exchange, the talks were under strain from the wider Lebanon front, where Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire for months and repeatedly threatened U.S.-mediated efforts to stop the fighting.

The latest round of violence showed how quickly the regional picture can worsen. Israeli officials said Hezbollah fired the three projectiles toward communities in northern Israel, and Israel answered with strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The last time Israel struck the capital’s outskirts, it triggered the most serious escalation since a tenuous ceasefire took hold in April, a warning sign that the current cycle could again spill far beyond the immediate border areas.

Photo by Jo Kassis

The human toll in Lebanon has already become severe. U.N. reporting said at least 3,526 people had been killed and 10,733 injured since March 2, including 339 women and 245 children among the dead, and 1,337 women and 957 children among the injured. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon also reported that one peacekeeper was killed and two were injured in shelling on June 4, underscoring how the violence has spread into areas meant to be protected from the fighting.

Original: Central Intelligence Agency Derivative: باسم via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Diplomatically, the stakes are rising just as the military pressure increases. Reuters reported that Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan agreed by the Lebanese and Israeli governments in U.S.-mediated talks, while Israel said it would continue operating in Lebanon despite ceasefire efforts. That combination leaves Washington facing a widening crisis on two tracks at once: a regional war in Lebanon that keeps escalating, and an Iran file that could be pushed further from any final agreement if the fighting around Beirut and southern Lebanon continues.