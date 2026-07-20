Israel dismisses threat of Netanyahu arrest in New York

Danny Danon brushed off the arrest threat as "empty" as Zohran Mamdani weighed whether New York City could act on ICC warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu.

Danny Danon told the U.N. General Assembly that the threat of Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest in New York was “empty,” pushing back after Zohran Mamdani said New York City was exploring whether it could detain the Israeli prime minister if he came for the U.N. meetings in September. The exchange pulled a war-crimes case, city politics and U.N. diplomacy into the same fight over who controls the streets around the world body’s headquarters.

Mamdani said his legal department was examining what action city authorities could take if Netanyahu visited. That placed New York in an unusual position: a city with a global diplomatic footprint, but also a local government with limited room to maneuver when foreign leaders, federal law and international warrants collide.

The legal backdrop dates to November 2024, when the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes. Before the warrants were issued, ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC had filed applications for arrests in the Palestine situation, turning the dispute into one of the most closely watched legal tests of the war.

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Israel has treated any suggestion of local enforcement as a political provocation rather than a realistic threat. Danon’s dismissal in the General Assembly underscored that response, as Israeli officials sought to narrow the issue to a rhetorical clash instead of a binding legal order in New York City. The argument also sharpened the broader question of whether a mayor can turn a foreign-policy dispute into a local enforcement claim when the target is a sitting foreign prime minister visiting the United Nations.

The stakes for New York were already visible on the streets. Demonstrations followed Netanyahu’s U.N. appearance in the city, and more protests were expected around his address, adding a public-security dimension to a legal and diplomatic dispute that normally would be handled far from Manhattan.

Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Mamdani, the issue has become part of a larger political test: whether the city can present itself as a defender of international law without overpromising on powers it may not actually have. For Israel, the answer matters just as much, because a threat dismissed as “empty” can still help turn New York into a flashpoint every time Netanyahu comes to speak at the United Nations.