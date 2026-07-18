Israel indicts suspect in 2007 killing of Ido Zoldan

A military court indicted a suspect in Ido Zoldan’s 2007 killing nearly two decades later. Prosecutors filed a murder-equivalent charge in the West Bank case.

A military court indicted a suspect in the 2007 killing of Ido Zoldan, bringing a nearly two-decade-old West Bank case back into Israel’s legal system. The military prosecution charged the defendant with intentionally causing death while acting in concert, a formulation that carries the weight of a murder charge.

The Times of Israel liveblog identified the suspect as Shadi Jumaa and said the indictment alleged that Jumaa and two other attackers planned a shooting attack on Israeli settlers on a highway. That charge places the case squarely in the military courts used for Palestinians accused of security offenses in territory under Israeli military administration, where investigations and prosecutions often move on long timelines.

AI-generated illustration

Zoldan was 29 and from Shavei Shomron when he was killed on Nov. 19, 2007, according to Kedumim’s memorial page. The same memorial account says the shooting took place near Kedumim in the northern West Bank around 11:30 p.m., when terrorists opened fire from a passing car. Those details have kept the killing fixed in the local memory of the Kedumim area and in the wider record of violence in Judea and Samaria.

Source: The Jerusalem Post | JPost.com

The case has already passed through earlier legal stages. A Jerusalem Post article said two Palestinians were previously indicted for Zoldan’s murder. Haaretz reported soon after the killing that the suspects were active members of the Palestinian Authority national security service, adding a political dimension to a case that from the start reached beyond a single roadside attack.

Photo by Andrej Zeman

The new indictment shows how Israeli security and legal institutions can keep older files alive long after the violence itself. Cases tied to the West Bank are often shaped by arrests, raids and shifting security conditions, and they can resurface years later when prosecutors believe evidence and witness accounts are sufficient to move forward. In this case, the filing also reopens the question of delayed justice for a killing that took place in 2007 but remains active in Israel’s military courts in 2026.