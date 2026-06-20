Israel keeps striking Lebanon despite new ceasefire, death toll tops 4,000

Israel kept striking Beirut’s southern suburbs after a ceasefire announcement, deepening doubts about what the truce means. Lebanon says the latest war with Hezbollah has now killed more than 4,000.

Israel kept striking Lebanon even after a newly announced ceasefire, sharpening the question of what a truce means when attacks continue and each side says the other broke it first. Lebanese state media said the strikes went ahead despite the announcement, while Israeli officials said they were responding to Hezbollah violations.

The latest violence has pushed the death toll in the war between Israel and Hezbollah past 4,000, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. NBC News reported that Israeli strikes continued in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Dahiyeh, where Lebanon’s Civil Defense Ministry said three people were killed in an Israeli strike on June 14, 2026.

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The ceasefire on paper was supposed to slow the fighting, not preserve it in its current form. NBC has described near-daily Israeli attacks in Lebanon as the new normal nearly a year after a U.S.-brokered truce halted the last round of conflict, and it reported that the agreement included a Lebanese pledge to disarm Hezbollah. Even so, Israeli military action has continued almost daily, with strikes damaging civilian infrastructure and forcing residents from their homes.

Photo by Jo Kassis

Israeli leaders have framed the latest Beirut strikes as retaliation. NBC reported that Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs after what they called Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire. Hezbollah, meanwhile, has remained a central target of Israel’s campaign, with the fighting spilling across Beirut, southern Lebanon, Tyre, and the Bekaa Valley.

US Dept.of State. via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The civilian toll has accumulated over months of escalating blows. AP later reported that Israel’s September 2024 pager attack wounded more than 3,000 people and killed 12, including two children. The following day’s walkie-talkie explosions killed at least 25 people and injured over 600, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. A Reuters and AP-backed NBC report in November 2024 described Israeli strikes as among the war’s most powerful attacks, killing hundreds and wiping out hopes for calm.

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The conflict also has repeatedly threatened to widen beyond Lebanon. NBC and BBC reporting said about 60,000 people were evacuated from northern Israel because of near-daily Hezbollah attacks, underscoring how quickly the front can spread. The latest escalation comes as Reuters reported that J.D. Vance expected Iran talks soon, while Reuters and The New York Times said Iranian forces claimed they had closed the Strait of Hormuz again. That combination of active fighting, contested ceasefire terms, and regional brinkmanship leaves the Lebanon front as one of the most fragile fault lines in the Middle East.