Israeli airstrike kills Gaza father, wife and four children

An airstrike in Gaza City killed Firas al-Masri, his wife and their four children after their apartment caught fire. The Israeli military later said the strike hit a Hamas commander.

An Israeli airstrike killed Firas al-Masri, his wife and their four children in Gaza City on Tuesday, setting their home ablaze and leaving six members of one family dead in a single strike. Health officials identified the victims as the al-Masri family, and Reuters Connect said the strike hit their apartment.

The deaths again exposed the distance between the civilian toll on the ground and the military explanation offered after the fact. In this case, the family identities were clear and immediate: Firas al-Masri, his wife and their four children. The fire that followed the strike turned their apartment into the scene of a household wiped out in one attack.

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The Israeli military later said it had killed a Hamas commander in the strike. Haaretz identified that commander as Ismail Masri, describing him as a senior figure in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade and saying the military linked him to hostage-related activity. The military also said two other commanders who took part in taking hostages were killed.

Source: bbci.co.uk

The strike landed amid a faltering cease-fire and a continuing wave of Israeli attacks in Gaza. Deadly strikes in July have repeatedly killed civilians, including children, in Gaza City and elsewhere in the enclave. Earlier attacks in the same period killed five people in Gaza and others from families caught in separate strikes, underscoring how often the dead include noncombatants even as Israeli officials frame the operations as hits on Hamas figures.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

The al-Masri case fits that recurring pattern. A single apartment was hit, a family of six was killed, and the military said the target was a militant commander. The gap between those two accounts is central to how wartime civilian deaths in Gaza are documented, because the names of the dead can be established quickly while the question of proportionality, target selection and intent remains far harder to verify independently in real time.