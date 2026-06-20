Israeli strikes kill 16 in Lebanon after fresh ceasefire

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon hours after a U.S.-backed ceasefire, killing 16 people, including two children, and exposing how brittle the truce remained.

Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people, including two children, only hours after a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, exposing how quickly the truce was fraying. Lebanese Civil Defence said its crews transported 16 dead and 12 wounded to hospital while working since the early morning hours in the Nabatieh district.

The violence came after the United States said Israel and Hezbollah had implemented a fresh ceasefire at President Donald Trump’s request. Reuters reported that the truce was set to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, June 19, with a senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirming the agreement. By Saturday morning, however, Lebanese state media said Israeli warplanes and drones were striking multiple locations in the south and the Bekaa Valley, with attacks concentrated around Nabatieh, near Sidon, and other southern districts.

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The latest flare-up sharpened the credibility gap between a ceasefire announcement and the reality on the ground. Israel said it was responding to projectiles fired by Hezbollah after the truce was announced, while Hezbollah said it remained committed to the ceasefire but would confront any Israeli attempt to expand its occupation in Lebanon. The competing claims underscored how little room remained for miscalculation, especially in communities already reeling from days of bombardment.

Lebanese officials said the continued attacks were undermining efforts to restore stability. The Lebanese Army accused Israel of seeking to obstruct the country’s stabilization plan, a charge that reflected mounting concern in Beirut that even a formally announced truce could fail without enforcement and clear terms. In the south, civil defence teams continued searching and moving the wounded as strikes hit nearby villages and roads.

Photo by Jo Kassis

The escalation also threatened wider diplomacy, including U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland that were delayed or postponed as the fighting intensified. The clashes followed a two-week stretch of heavy combat in Lebanon that had already killed high-ranking Lebanese officers and other civilians, adding to the sense that the front could widen again before any ceasefire had a chance to hold.