Israeli strikes kill six in Gaza as ceasefire talks continue

At least six Palestinians, including 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar, were killed as mediators pressed on with ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Israeli attacks killed at least six people in Gaza, including 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar, even as mediators kept trying to shield the U.S.-brokered ceasefire from collapse. The deaths underscored how a truce can remain formally in place while fresh strikes keep eroding confidence on the ground.

Tala Abu Matar was killed when Israeli gunfire hit a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. In Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, a drone strike hit a blacksmith shop, killing additional people and wounding others. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the incident involving the girl, leaving a gap between local accounts of the strike and Israel’s operational record.

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The killings came as talks continued over the next phase of the ceasefire, with Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States involved in discussions in Cairo. Those negotiations have been slowed by disputes over Hamas disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal, issues that have kept the broader deal under strain even before the latest deaths. Each new strike adds pressure to a process already dependent on fragile coordination and limited trust.

Source: reuters.com

The civilian toll has remained high since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025. UNICEF said on June 19, 2026 that 265 Palestinian children had been killed since then. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on July 3 that 736 Palestinians had been killed and 2,035 injured in the same period. UN human rights officials have said Palestinians in Gaza remain unsafe despite the ceasefire and that Israeli attacks have continued routinely.

Photo by Mehdi Khoshnejad

That backdrop has made every killing part of the diplomatic calculus. The deaths in Al-Bureij and Sabra were not isolated battlefield incidents, but the kind of violence that can harden public anger, complicate prisoner-exchange discussions and weaken the case for de-escalation. With talks still underway and battlefield incidents continuing, the ceasefire is being tested not by a single breach but by a steady accumulation of bloodshed.