Italian divers uncover 2,100-year-old Roman shipwreck off Sicily

Divers identified a Roman wreck off Mazara del Vallo, where hundreds of amphorae lay 46 meters down and a fisherman called the find the “most incredible” of his life.

Italian divers identified a 2,100-year-old Roman shipwreck about three nautical miles off Mazara del Vallo in western Sicily, resting roughly 46 meters below the Mediterranean Sea. The site held hundreds of well-preserved amphorae, the clay jars that were likely used to carry wine across Roman trade routes.

The wreck was first noticed by an underwater fisherman, who described the discovery as the “most incredible” in his life. That chance find is now turning into an archaeological case study, with the cargo spread across the seabed offering a rare look at how goods moved through the central Mediterranean in the final centuries before the Roman Empire’s peak.

Archaeologists said the ship provides a new glimpse into Mediterranean trade during the final centuries of the Roman Empire. One report dated the vessel to between the 2nd and 1st centuries BC, placing it in a period when Sicily sat inside a dense commercial network linking ports, farms and markets around the sea. The amphorae suggest a cargo tied to wine, a staple commodity in the ancient economy and one of the most widely shipped products in Roman waters.

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Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli called the wreck “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years.” The assessment underscored how a single seabed find can sharpen the picture of shipping lanes, cargo handling and the everyday business of exchange that sustained Roman life.

The discovery also added to a string of underwater finds around Sicily, where ancient wrecks have surfaced in recent years and kept drawing attention to the island’s position as a maritime crossroads. For archaeologists, the work ahead is less dramatic than the dive that exposed the wreck, but far more important: documenting the site, reading the cargo patterns and turning a striking chance discovery into durable evidence about trade in the ancient Mediterranean.