Italy probes Ben-Gvir over alleged abuse of Gaza flotilla activists

Italy opened a probe into Itamar Ben-Gvir after 430 flotilla activists were detained at sea, turning a Gaza confrontation into a test of cross-border accountability.

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, over allegations that activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla were abused after being detained in international waters. The case centers on Italian citizens among the 430 people seized when Israel intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on May 18, off the coast of Cyprus, giving Rome a legal foothold even though the arrests happened outside Italian territory.

That jurisdictional link matters. Rather than waiting for Israeli courts to act, or relying only on international bodies with slower and narrower enforcement power, Italian prosecutors can move because nationals were among those detained and the alleged conduct involved torture and kidnapping. If prosecutors decide the evidence is strong enough, they could seek a formal trial request, turning a diplomatic dispute into a criminal case with potential consequences for a senior Israeli minister.

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Ben-Gvir escalated the confrontation himself when he posted a late-May video showing detained activists kneeling with their hands bound. The footage drew outrage in Italy and beyond, and Italy’s foreign ministry described the treatment of the activists as unacceptable before summoning the Israeli ambassador for explanations. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani later said Ben-Gvir’s language toward Italy was unacceptable and unworthy of a minister.

The flotilla was organized to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid. Israel says the blockade remains lawful, while the UN human rights office has said solidarity with Palestinians and attempts to deliver aid to Gaza are not crimes. UN experts also demanded the immediate release of the detained activists and said allegations of severe mistreatment should be investigated.

Source: reuters.com

The probe in Italy follows a widening European backlash. Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy had already summoned Israeli ambassadors over the treatment of the activists. France has gone further, opening its own investigations into alleged torture and a possible war crime involving French citizens from the same flotilla, and it has barred Ben-Gvir from entering the country. The European Union has also begun work on possible sanctions, underscoring how the episode has spread from a maritime interception into a broader legal and diplomatic challenge.

דוד דנברג via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For now, the Italian case is both a warning and a precedent. If it advances, it could signal that European states are willing to use their own courts and diplomatic leverage to pursue alleged abuses tied to the Gaza war, even when the conduct took place far from their borders.