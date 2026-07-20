Italy probes police death of Moroccan resident after video sparks outrage

Video of Abderrahim Fakir’s death in Bologna has triggered protests, a manslaughter inquiry and fresh scrutiny of Italy’s police restraint rules.

Bologna prosecutors are investigating the death of Abderrahim Fakir, a 42-year-old Moroccan-born resident who died while police held him face down during an arrest in the northern Italian city. The footage, captured on video, has set off protests in Bologna and drawn comparisons with George Floyd’s death in the United States.

Fakir had lived in Italy since he was five and ran a small moving and cleaning business in Bologna’s Pilastro district. Police had responded to a report of erratic behavior before the restraint, and the video of the arrest quickly became the center of public anger. Khadija Fakir told reporters, “Abderrahim Fakir, killed my brother in cold blood, I want justice.”

The political reaction spread beyond the family’s grief. In Bologna, demonstrators knelt with raised fists, echoing the Black Lives Matter gesture that became global after George Floyd’s killing. A banner reading “Truth and Justice” was seen near the scene, and Bologna mayor Matteo Lepore called on residents to join a demonstration in Piazza Nettuno demanding the truth about the case. Italy’s opposition parties and human-rights campaigners demanded answers, while government leaders defended the police. Morocco’s ambassador to Italy, Youssef Balla, said the embassy was following the case.

The investigation now sits inside Italy’s formal accountability machinery. Under Italian criminal procedure, public prosecutors conduct preliminary investigations, and the Bologna inquiry gives magistrates the first pass at reconstructing what happened, from the initial police response to the restraint on the ground. One report said six people were under investigation for manslaughter.

AI-generated illustration

The outrage also lands in a country where police restraint controversies have left a lasting mark, especially when the people involved were migrants or other minorities. The death of Stefano Cucchi became a symbol of police brutality in Italy, and Black Lives Matter-inspired demonstrations have already taken place across the country. Amnesty International’s 2025 report on Italy said treatment of people in detention and migration detention centres raised concerns of torture and other ill-treatment, a backdrop that helps explain why the Fakir case has resonated well beyond Bologna.

With prosecutors examining video evidence and public pressure building in Piazza Nettuno, the case has become a national test of police training, use-of-force standards and the public’s trust in law enforcement.