Italy puts all major cities on red alert as Europe heat wave intensifies

Italy put all 27 major cities on red alert as Austria hit a provisional 41.4C record, signaling more strain on health systems, power grids and tourism.

Italy put all 27 major cities under its highest heat alert as the European heat wave intensified, with Messina and Reggio Calabria completing the sweep into red status. It was the first time every city monitored by the Health Ministry had been under the top-level warning since the system was introduced, a sign that the risk had spread far beyond isolated hot spots.

Red alerts in Italy are issued when authorities expect conditions that can endanger vulnerable people, strain hospitals and complicate transport and work routines. The move came as the country entered its fourth heat wave of the summer, and it underscored how quickly the emergency had shifted from a regional weather event to a nationwide public-safety problem.

The heat also pushed Austria into record territory. Eastern Austria reached 41.2C in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg on Aug. 5 after the national weather service had already logged a 40.8C national high on Aug. 4. A provisional all-time high of 41.4C followed, and Slovakia also set a national temperature record in the same wave. In densely populated cities, the danger is not just the afternoon peak but the lack of overnight relief, which keeps the body from recovering and raises the risk of dehydration, respiratory distress and heat exhaustion, especially for older residents, children, outdoor workers and people with chronic illness.

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The broader pattern has been building for weeks. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said June 2026 was the hottest June on record for western Europe and the second warmest globally, while the World Meteorological Organization said western Europe had its hottest June on record. That backdrop helps explain why Europe’s summer has produced repeated emergencies rather than one-off spikes. The August heat wave also fueled wildfires in France and disrupted energy and transport systems across the continent.

For the United States, the European scene is a preview of familiar stress points that are becoming harder to manage together: higher electricity demand as cooling use rises, more heat-related illness in emergency rooms, tougher conditions for outdoor workers, and economic losses when tourism and transit are disrupted at the same time. Italy’s all-city red alert and Austria’s record temperatures show how extreme heat is increasingly testing public health, infrastructure and daily life across advanced economies.