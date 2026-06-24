Italy secures release of three activists detained in Libya for Gaza aid mission

Italy said three nationals were freed in Libya after joining a Gaza aid convoy, as activists linked the detentions to a wider crackdown on civilian relief missions.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani named the freed Italians as Domenico Centrone, Leonarda Alberizia and Matias Alvarez Rodriguez after Italy confirmed their release from Libya. Tajani said another six activists were expected to be released within 24 hours.

The trio had been part of the Global Sumud Land Convoy, a 230-person mission carrying medicine, mobile homes and other supplies toward Gaza under the Global Sumud Flotilla banner. Organizers said the convoy was stopped by an armed group affiliated with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces on May 24 near the Sirte area, after participants crossed the 5+5 line while seeking peaceful passage and aid delivery.

On June 9, Amnesty International said 10 members of the land convoy had been arbitrarily detained in eastern Libya for more than two weeks. Organizers said the mission ended after violence, bureaucratic obstacles and the detention of negotiators in Libya. They described the treatment of the activists as illegal and said communications were cut and psychological pressure was applied.

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Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, and the enclave has faced severe shortages of food, medicine and other essentials, driving repeated land and sea attempts by the flotilla movement to reach the territory. Previous efforts have been intercepted, and the current campaign was built as a nonviolent effort to move across borders, by land and by sea.

The Libya case also came after a separate controversy involving detained flotilla activists in Israel. On May 20, video circulated of detainees with bound hands being forced to kneel while Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir mocked them, prompting international outrage and diplomatic protests from governments including Italy and France. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the treatment unacceptable, and Italy summoned Israel’s ambassador.