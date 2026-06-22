Itoje rested as England prepare for South Africa Test in Johannesburg

Maro Itoje will sit out England’s Johannesburg opener as Jamie George returns to the captaincy and five uncapped players are brought in.

Steve Borthwick has made his clearest selection statement of the summer: Maro Itoje will be rested for England’s opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on July 4, with Jamie George stepping in as captain. The move sends a signal that England are treating the new Nations Championship not as a sprint for continuity, but as a managed build-up through a demanding schedule against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Itoje’s omission is about more than one Test. Borthwick had already been weighing whether to protect a player who led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series win over Australia last summer, then went through the November Tests and this year’s Six Nations while also carrying heavy club demands with Saracens. Borthwick also pointed to what he called a “challenging year” for Itoje, including the death of his mother in November, and said the decision was part of keeping a senior player from burnout.

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George’s return to the armband underlines that this is also a hierarchy story. He captained England for 12 Tests in 2024 before Itoje took over in 2025, and his reinstatement gives Borthwick a familiar hand while Itoje recovers from the workload that has reportedly made him one of the most heavily used Test forwards of the last decade.

The bigger clue to England’s direction is the size and shape of the squad around them. Five uncapped players have been included: Noah Caluori, Greg Fisilau, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, George Kloska and Vilikesa Sela. Borthwick said the group offered “a good blend of experience and emerging talent” for a “very demanding summer schedule,” a formulation that suggests rotation is being used not just to manage fatigue, but to accelerate the next layer of players into the international environment.

Caluori is the most eye-catching of the new names. The Saracens winger scored 18 Premiership tries in his first senior season and was named Gallagher Premiership breakthrough player of the season, including two five-try matches in a remarkable campaign. Janse van Rensburg, the South African-born Bristol centre, will not be eligible for England selection until July 8, four days after the South Africa match, which means his first chance to appear will come later in the tour. England’s wider squad has also been shaped by Premiership semi-final availability, with the weekend’s club results opening the door for several additions.

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Taken together, the choices show Borthwick prioritizing control over sentiment. England are protecting a central figure in Itoje, preserving George’s leadership depth and using the tour to widen the pool before the matches start to stack up.