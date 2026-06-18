Iván Ramiro Córdoba praises Colombia's World Cup hopes before Uzbekistan debut

Colombia’s supporters turned Mexico City into shared territory, and Iván Ramiro Córdoba used that atmosphere to back Luis Díaz and the Tricolor’s World Cup push.

Yellow shirts flooded Ciudad de México and made the Estadio Azteca feel less like a neutral venue than a shared home, a striking backdrop for Colombia’s World Cup debut against Uzbekistan. In that setting, Iván Ramiro Córdoba surfaced as one of the national team’s most familiar voices, linking the energy in the stands to the belief around a squad opening Group K with a 9:00 p.m. kick-off in Bogotá.

The scene in the Mexican capital said as much about Colombia’s diaspora and traveling fan base as it did about the team itself. Colombia arrived from Guadalajara for the match, but the larger story was in the streets and around the stadium, where Colombian supporters were so visible that Mexico City was described as if it belonged to the Tricolor too. That kind of crossover crowd is becoming one of international football’s most powerful forces: when a national team plays far from home, its fans can reshape the atmosphere, the optics and even the emotional balance of a tournament opener.

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Uzbekistan, meanwhile, brought its own layer of intrigue. Fabio Cannavaro’s side entered the 2026 World Cup for the first time in the country’s history, a debut that gave the Group K opener added significance beyond Colombia’s ambitions. For Colombia, the task was to translate that wave of support into points immediately, with the program’s first match coming at the Estadio Azteca, one of the sport’s most recognizable stages.

Photo by Johan Toro

Córdoba’s perspective carried added weight because of what he represents in Colombian football. The former Inter de Milán defender captained Colombia during the 2001 Copa América title run, and his standing has only grown with time. That is why his praise for Luis Díaz resonated beyond a simple compliment. Córdoba said Díaz “dará muchos años de alegrías a Colombia,” a line that captured both confidence in the winger and the broader optimism surrounding the national team.

Steindy (talk) 19:24, 28 November 2009 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Colombia, the fan base in Mexico and Córdoba’s endorsement of Díaz pointed to the same conclusion: this tournament is being carried not just by talent, but by belief. In a city where the Tricolor looked and sounded at home, that combination may prove as important as any tactical plan.