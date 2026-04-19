J-K Congress Leader Raises Concerns Over Central Policies

Jammu & Kashmir's Congress president voices concerns, calling central government policies divisive and urging a focus on unity and inclusive development.

Jammu & Kashmir Congress president has voiced strong criticism of the central government’s recent policies, labeling them as divisive and urging a renewed emphasis on unity and inclusive development. The remarks come amid ongoing debates over governance, social harmony, and political representation in the region since its administrative reorganization in 2019.

Congress Criticism of Central Government Policies

The head of the Jammu & Kashmir Congress has specifically targeted what he describes as the Centre’s ‘divisive’ approach. According to coverage by Devdiscourse, the Congress president accused the central government of implementing policies that, in his view, undermine the social fabric of the region. While details of the speech were not provided in the report, the central criticism focuses on the impact of these policies on communal harmony and local governance.

Background: Governance and Political Developments in J&K

Since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the region has been administered as two union territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The reorganization ended the region’s special constitutional status and introduced direct central administration. Supporters of the move argue that it streamlined governance and development, while critics—including opposition leaders—have voiced concerns about representation, autonomy, and social cohesion.

Social and Developmental Indicators

Recent government and independent analyses provide a mixed picture of progress in Jammu & Kashmir:

The SDG India Index & Dashboard 2022-23 shows improvements in health, education, and infrastructure indicators across the region, but notes persistent challenges in employment and inclusion.

Data from the Census of India reveals a diverse demographic landscape, with religious and linguistic variety shaping local politics and identity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Annual Report 2022-23 highlights increased central funding for infrastructure and social schemes, alongside ongoing security operations.

Public Opinion and Social Harmony

Independent research, including a Pew Research Center report, suggests that while many residents in Jammu & Kashmir express pride in their cultural diversity, concerns over religious and social divisions persist. Political surveys, such as those conducted by Lokniti-CSDS, have highlighted anxieties about political representation and participation under the new administrative framework.

Perspectives Across the Political Spectrum

While Congress and other opposition leaders have been vocal about their reservations, the central government maintains that its policies are designed to promote stability, economic growth, and equal opportunity. Devdiscourse’s report reflects the ongoing contest of narratives in Jammu & Kashmir, with Congress positioning itself as a defender of social unity and local empowerment.

Looking Forward

The debate over the direction of policy in Jammu & Kashmir is likely to intensify ahead of key elections and as the region continues to adapt to its new administrative reality. The central government and opposition parties face continued pressure to address both the aspirations and apprehensions of the people, ensuring that development, security, and social harmony progress hand in hand.