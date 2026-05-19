Jack Avery Seeks Restraining Order, Custody Amid Dispute

Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery has filed for a restraining order and custody of his child, following allegations involving influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and a reported family-related arrest.

Jack Avery, a member of the pop group Why Don’t We, is seeking a restraining order against social media influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and is pursuing custody of their child. The developments come as TMZ reports that Gonzalez’s father was arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to harm Avery, escalating a bitter family and legal conflict.

Restraining Order Request and Custody Battle

Avery’s legal filing for a restraining order is a significant step in a dispute that has now attracted public and media scrutiny. In California, restraining orders are legal protections often sought in cases of alleged harassment, threats, or violence. According to the California Courts’ domestic violence restraining order guidelines, such orders can cover a range of scenarios, including threats to personal safety or the safety of a child.

Alongside the restraining order, Avery is also requesting custody of his child with Gonzalez. Custody disputes in California are decided based on the best interests of the child, with courts considering a variety of factors such as the child’s safety, stability, and parental conduct. For more details on how custody cases are handled, readers can refer to the California Courts’ child custody information sheet.

Allegations and Reported Arrest

TMZ’s report highlights that Gonzalez’s father has been arrested following allegations of a conspiracy to kill Avery. While details remain limited, such accusations introduce a criminal dimension to a dispute already complicated by family dynamics and child custody concerns. Arrests in alleged family-related violence can trigger immediate legal interventions, including emergency protective orders and potential restrictions on visitation or custody arrangements. The CDC provides data on how legal interventions like restraining orders are often employed in violent or high-risk situations.

Broader Context of Family Legal Disputes

Unmarried childbearing represents a growing proportion of custody disputes in the United States. The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics shows that legal conflicts over custody and protection are increasingly common among unmarried parents.

represents a growing proportion of custody disputes in the United States. The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics shows that legal conflicts over custody and protection are increasingly common among unmarried parents. Restraining orders in California are accessible to individuals who can demonstrate a credible threat or history of abuse. Orders can be issued on an emergency basis and later reviewed or modified by the court.

in California are accessible to individuals who can demonstrate a credible threat or history of abuse. Orders can be issued on an emergency basis and later reviewed or modified by the court. Custody decisions are subject to ongoing review, especially if new allegations or criminal proceedings arise involving either parent or their immediate family members.

What Happens Next?

With both a restraining order and custody petition pending, the case will now move through the Los Angeles Superior Court system. Initial hearings will likely address the immediate safety of all parties, including any temporary custody or visitation arrangements. As the criminal case involving Gonzalez’s father unfolds, its outcome could also impact the parallel family law proceedings.

Legal experts note that such cases often involve multiple court appearances, with the potential for additional evidence, witness testimony, and social services evaluations. Both parents’ rights and obligations will be carefully scrutinized, with the court’s paramount concern being the child’s safety and well-being.

Looking Ahead

Cases involving allegations of violence and child custody are complex and can evolve rapidly as new information emerges. For those seeking more details, official court records and up-to-date filings can be searched via the Los Angeles Superior Court case summary portal. Readers interested in understanding the full legal context may explore California’s comprehensive guides on domestic violence restraining orders and child custody law.

As more details become available, The Sheffield Press will continue to report on any new developments in this high-profile legal dispute involving Jack Avery, Gabbie Gonzalez, and their family.