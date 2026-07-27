Jackson Koivun wins 3M Open in third professional start

Jackson Koivun beat Scottie Scheffler by three shots at the 3M Open, turning a third professional start into a first PGA Tour win.

Jackson Koivun won the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, beating Scottie Scheffler by three strokes and claiming his first PGA Tour title in just his third professional start. The finish came Sunday, July 26, 2026, after Koivun had spent the final round protecting a lead against the world’s top-ranked player and the event’s clear fan favorite.

Koivun, a PGA Tour rookie and former No. 1 amateur, arrived at Sunday with a three-shot cushion over Ben Kohles and Emiliano Grillo. He had built that edge with a third-round 61, then added a tournament-record 28 on the back nine to post his first career 54-hole lead. That surge turned the week into a straight sprint to the finish and left Scheffler trying to erase ground late.

Scheffler had been six shots back before his own late push, but Koivun never let the margin disappear. The victory over a player of Scheffler’s stature gave the 3M Open a closing round that carried far more weight than a routine leaderboard shuffle. It also marked a swift arrival for Koivun, whose rise from elite amateur to PGA Tour winner happened in the span of three starts.

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The result mattered because the 3M Open became the stage for one of the summer’s sharpest breaks in form and status. Koivun did not just survive a Sunday challenge; he separated from a strong field and closed out a win against the benchmark of the modern men’s game.