Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred with knee injury

Jacob Bethell was ruled out of The Hundred after a right-knee MRI, leaving Birmingham Phoenix without their £340,000 captain before the season starts.

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of The Hundred with a knee injury, stripping Birmingham Phoenix of the 22-year-old England all-rounder who was due to captain the side on a £340,000 deal. He withdrew after an MRI scan on his right knee on Monday morning.

The timing is a major setback for Birmingham Phoenix, who had built part of their 2025 campaign around Bethell's leadership appointment. The Hundred returns for its fifth season from August 5 to 31, and Phoenix had also added New Zealand quick Trent Boult to their squad, leaving the franchise to rethink its balance before a ball is bowled.

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Bethell's absence removes one of the tournament's most prominent young names from a side that expected him to set the tone on and off the field. His captaincy role had been framed as another step in his development, and the injury now forces Birmingham Phoenix to look elsewhere for leadership at the top of a competition that prizes fast starts and settled roles.

Source: cricbuzz.com

The setback also feeds into England's broader workload concerns around young all-rounders moving between international cricket and franchise demands. Bethell had only recently returned to the UK after a finger injury sustained while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, and he had already missed the Champions Trophy after a hamstring injury in the first one-day international against India.

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His recovery is now being watched with England's Test series against Pakistan next month in mind, adding another layer to a stop-start spell for a player seen as central to England's next generation. For Birmingham Phoenix, the immediate task is to absorb the loss of a £340,000 captain; for England, it is another reminder of how quickly a young player's schedule can turn from opportunity to fragility.