The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Jaden Ivey following his anti-LGBTQ comments on social media, sparking discussions about league policies and inclusion.

Jaden Ivey has been waived by the Chicago Bulls after posting anti-LGBTQ and religious remarks on Instagram, according to multiple news reports. The decision, which was made public on March 30, 2026, comes amid growing scrutiny of athlete conduct on social media and the NBA's ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Chronology of Events

According to stamfordadvocate.com, the Bulls waived Ivey after he posted anti-LGBTQ comments and remarks about religion on his Instagram account.

The Chicago Sun-Times highlighted that Ivey's comments specifically targeted Pride events and the LGBTQ community, noting that his anti-Pride remarks prompted swift reaction from the team.

ESPN confirmed the waiver, reporting the team's decision was in direct response to Ivey's anti-gay comments.

Details of the Social Media Incident

Reports from all three outlets indicate that Ivey made a series of statements on Instagram that were widely condemned as anti-LGBTQ. The remarks, which included religious undertones, quickly circulated on social media and prompted backlash from fans and advocacy groups. The Bulls organization, which has publicly supported NBA inclusion initiatives, took action within hours of the posts going viral.

Bulls' Response and Official Transaction

The Chicago Bulls' official decision to waive Ivey can be found in their transaction records. The team has not released a detailed public statement, but their move aligns with the NBA’s broader policy on inclusion and zero-tolerance for discriminatory conduct.

The Chicago Sun-Times and ESPN both noted that the decision was made after internal discussions and was intended to reinforce the organization's values. The Bulls have previously participated in league-wide campaigns supporting LGBTQ rights and inclusion.

Jaden Ivey’s Reaction

Following the announcement, Ivey appeared on Instagram Live, as referenced by ESPN and The New York Times. During the livestream, he denied the team’s account of the situation and accused the organization of dishonesty. Ivey stated, "They’re liars, bro. This is lying." This comment reflects ongoing tension between the player and the team following his release.

Context: NBA and LGBTQ Inclusion

This incident comes at a time when the NBA has taken steps to promote inclusivity and combat discrimination. The league’s official inclusion initiatives outline expectations for players and staff regarding respect for all communities. According to the GLAAD Accelerating Acceptance Report 2024, public support for LGBTQ athletes continues to grow, but incidents like this highlight ongoing challenges within professional sports.

Across the NBA, players have increasingly used their platforms to speak on social issues, but teams are also expected to enforce conduct policies that align with league values. The Human Rights Campaign’s State of LGBTQ Equality in America report shows that professional sports organizations play a significant role in setting social norms and expectations.

Jaden Ivey’s Career and Outlook

Ivey, a former high draft pick, had played a key role for the Bulls this season. According to Basketball Reference, his statistics showed significant improvement, making his abrupt departure notable both for the team’s roster and for his career trajectory. Official NBA statistics document his performance and contributions up to the waiver date.

Analysis and Implications

The Bulls’ decision to waive Ivey underscores the evolving standards for athlete conduct, especially regarding public statements on sensitive topics. As teams and leagues prioritize inclusion, players are increasingly held accountable for comments that contradict organizational values or league policies. This event may serve as a precedent for future cases involving social media conduct.

As the NBA, its teams, and players navigate these issues, the balance between free expression and organizational responsibility remains a point of ongoing debate. The Ivey situation is likely to fuel further conversation about the role of athletes’ personal beliefs in professional sports.