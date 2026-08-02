Jadeveon Clowney returns to Texans for second stint

The Texans brought back Jadeveon Clowney, their 2014 No. 1 pick, after he built 66.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles across his career.

Jadeveon Clowney returned to the Houston Texans, bringing back the franchise’s 2014 No. 1 pick after a career that has produced 66.5 sacks, 450 tackles, 16 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries. Houston is betting the reunion is less about nostalgia than fit, with a veteran edge rusher who knows the organization and can still alter games from the perimeter.

Clowney, a defensive end from Rock Hill, South Carolina, was the top overall selection out of South Carolina in 2014, the first defensive player taken No. 1 overall since 2006. His rookie deal with Houston carried $22.272 million guaranteed and a $14.518 million signing bonus, a contract that reflected the expectation that he would become a centerpiece of the defense rather than a short-term addition.

That first Texans stint ended in 2019 when Houston and Clowney missed a deadline on a new long-term deal. The Texans then traded him away and received a 2020 third-round pick, Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin, a move that showed how far the relationship had drifted from the original investment. When Clowney left, Houston was still trying to turn a draft-day gamble into a lasting defensive anchor; when he came back, the job description had changed.

Jeffrey Beall via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The reunion also followed a stretch of leaguewide interest. By late July 2026, Houston and Clowney had mutual interest that could lead to a visit, while the Cleveland Browns were also part of his market. Clowney has since built a résumé that extends well beyond the pressure of being the first pick, and he said he had "grown up" in explaining why he signed with Houston again. That line fits the move itself: a former franchise prospect returning as an established veteran, with Houston asking him to bring pressure, experience and a familiar edge to a defense with bigger ambitions.