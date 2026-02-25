Jaguars and Commanders to Host NFL London Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders will host NFL games in London next season, with the Jaguars set for two appearances.

NFL fans in London can look forward to an exciting slate next season, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders have been confirmed as hosts for the league's three games in the UK capital. Multiple outlets, including ESPN and Newsday, reported that the Jaguars will play twice in London, while the Commanders will host a single matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars Continue London Tradition

The Jaguars remain the NFL's most consistent presence in London, having played a home game in the city nearly every year since 2013. According to the team's official announcement, Jacksonville will once again play two games in London during the upcoming season, highlighting their ongoing commitment to growing the sport internationally. Details on the dates, opponents, and venues are expected to be released by the NFL in the coming months.

Data from Pro-Football-Reference shows that the Jaguars have played more international games than any other NFL franchise, holding a unique place in the league’s global strategy. Their multiple appearances in London each year have helped build a steady UK fan base.

Commanders to Host Their First London Game Since 2016

The Washington Commanders are set to return to London as hosts for the first time in a decade. Their previous trip to the UK took place in 2016, when the then-Washington Football Team played the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium, resulting in a 27-27 tie. Detailed records of Washington's international games can be found on Pro-Football-Reference.

This upcoming matchup underscores the league’s efforts to rotate host teams and engage new fan bases outside the United States.

London’s Role in the NFL’s Global Expansion

The NFL London Games are part of a broader initiative to expand American football’s reach. The official NFL London Games event page lists more than 30 games played in the city since 2007, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans annually. Recent attendance statistics show that London games regularly draw crowds exceeding 60,000 per contest, demonstrating the sport’s growing popularity abroad.

London’s venues—Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—have become iconic hosts for the NFL, while the league continues to explore opportunities in other international markets as part of its global expansion programs.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 London Games

The Jaguars will play two games as designated hosts, extending their record for most NFL games played in London.

The Commanders will host one matchup, marking their first London "home" game since 2016.

Exact dates, opponents, and ticket information are expected to be released closer to the start of the season.

With the Jaguars’ deep ties to the UK and the Commanders’ return, the 2026 London Games promise to be a highlight for international fans and a showcase for the NFL’s commitment to global growth. As the league finalizes its full season schedule, London remains a central hub for the NFL’s international ambitions.