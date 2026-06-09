Jalen and Rick Brunson make NBA Finals history with Knicks

Jalen Brunson returned to the Finals stage where he watched his father play, and the Knicks became the first NBA team with a father-son duo in the Finals for the same franchise.

The Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals brought Jalen Brunson back to the stage where he first learned the scale of New York basketball, with his father Rick Brunson now standing beside him on the bench. Jalen Brunson was 2 when Rick played in the 1999 Finals, and the pair became the first father-son duo in NBA history to reach the Finals for the same franchise.

That symmetry gives the moment a rare kind of pressure and reward. Rick Brunson was a third-string point guard on the 1999 Knicks team that lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games, and his on-court role in that series lasted nine seconds in Game 3. More than a quarter-century later, Rick is back in the Finals as a Knicks assistant coach while Jalen is the team’s star guard and captain, carrying the responsibility of leading New York on the league’s biggest stage.

The family connection has been visible for years around Madison Square Garden, where Jalen grew up around his father’s playing days and absorbed the rhythms of the franchise long before he wore its jersey. That history matters now because the Knicks have reached the Finals for the first time since 1999, when Rick was on the roster and Jalen was still a toddler. The setting turns the team’s run into a full-circle New York sports story, with father and son linked to the same arena, the same franchise and the same championship chase.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For Jalen, the advantage is obvious: Rick Brunson is both parent and basketball insider, someone who has lived the grind of an NBA Finals run and understands the scrutiny that comes with it. For the Knicks, that bond can also sharpen the moment, because every possession now sits inside a larger family narrative. The franchise is still chasing its first title since 1973, and this run has added emotional weight because the man helping coach the team was once on the floor in its last Finals appearance, while the son who once watched from the side is now expected to carry it further.