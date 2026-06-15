Jalen Brunson could become the next baby-name trend after Knicks title

Brunson’s 45-point, Finals MVP finish capped New York’s first title since 1973 and raised a bigger question: can Jalen break into mainstream baby names?

The Knicks’ first championship in 53 years did more than end a long New York drought. Jalen Brunson’s 45-point performance in the Game 5 clincher has pushed his first name into a new kind of public conversation, one that reaches beyond Madison Square Garden and into the nursery.

New York beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on June 13, 2026, to win the NBA title 4-1, with Brunson named Finals MVP after carrying the franchise through its defining postseason. The Knicks’ run included a 29-point comeback in Game 4, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, and a 105-95 win in Game 1 that gave New York its first Finals lead since 1994. For a team without a championship since 1973, the result instantly made Brunson the face of a citywide sports moment and a potential naming reference point for parents looking for something that feels both modern and familiar.

That matters because baby names do not move just on star power. They cross over when a cultural figure becomes recognizable beyond the box score, and Brunson has the kind of profile that can travel. He arrived in New York in 2022 and, in four seasons, became the face of a franchise that had spent more than half a century waiting for another title. Jalen also has an advantage that sports names often need: it sounds current without feeling invented, and it works naturally in everyday American life.

AI-generated illustration

The broader naming data still suggests caution before declaring a Brunson boom. The Social Security Administration’s top 10 boy names in 2024 were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore, James, Henry, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas and William, and the 2025 rankings stayed heavily traditional, with Liam still No. 1. That kind of stability at the top means a Knicks-fueled rise would be more likely in the middle ranks, where trend-sensitive parents are more willing to chase a name that feels fresh but not outlandish.

Victor is not the likely beneficiary of the Knicks’ title run. Nameberry currently places Victor at No. 211 in the United States and describes it as a Latin name meaning conqueror, which makes it a familiar classic rather than a newly discovered sports name. Wemby, meanwhile, reads as a nickname, not the kind of full first name most American parents would stamp on a birth certificate.

Erik Drost via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Sports history shows the path from fandom to family names is real. Pop culture and religion have long shaped naming trends, and names can jump after a cultural moment, as Emma did after Friends and Charlotte did after the British royal announcement. If Brunson enters the naming canon, it will likely be as a New York title signal, tied to a season that ended a 53-year wait and gave Jalen a place in the city’s sports memory.