James Harden arrested in Texas on weapons charge amid offseason decision

James Harden was arrested in Harris County on a misdemeanor weapons charge after police said a handgun sat in plain view in his car. He was released on a $100 unsecured bond.

James Harden was taken into custody in Harris County, Texas, on a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of weapons charge after a criminal complaint alleged that a handgun was visible in plain view on the seat of a car he owns. Police arrested the 36-year-old guard at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026, booked him at 4:57 a.m. and later released him after he posted a $100 unsecured bond.

Court records say the gun was not holstered and was inside a motor vehicle owned by Harden. A complaint signed by Harris County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Buss says Harden unlawfully carried a handgun in that vehicle. Harden is scheduled for an initial court appearance on June 22, 2026.

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The bond terms reported in the case bar Harden from possessing firearms, ammunition, weapons, alcohol, controlled substances, dangerous drugs or marijuana unless prescribed, and require random urinalysis. Those conditions raise the stakes well beyond the misdemeanor charge itself, since any violation could complicate the case and bring immediate legal consequences while the matter is pending.

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The arrest also lands at a delicate moment for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were gathering facts before issuing an official comment. Harden averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists during the Cavaliers’ playoff run as the team reached the Eastern Conference finals, and he is now facing a June 29 player-option deadline with $42 million on the line and only $13.3 million guaranteed.

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Beyond the courtroom, the case carries obvious league and reputational consequences for one of the NBA’s most recognizable players. Harden spent nine seasons with the Houston Rockets and remains a major figure in Houston, making the arrest in Harris County especially notable in a city where his name has long carried outsized weight. With a court date set and offseason decisions looming, the legal process is now moving on the same track as one of the most important financial choices of Harden’s career.