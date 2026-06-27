James Rodríguez fulfills fan’s dream, moves Colombia legends at World Cup

James Rodríguez hugged Molly Bustamante, a fan from Yumbo in a wheelchair, and took her World Cup dream into the spotlight before Colombia faced RD Congo.

James Rodríguez turned a pre-match World Cup scene into a memory for one young Colombian fan when he met Molly Bustamante, a supporter from Yumbo, Valle del Cauca, before Colombia's match against RD Congo. Molly, who arrived in a wheelchair, embraced the Colombia captain, posed for photos and handed him lucky bracelets for him, the rest of the squad and the coaching staff.

The moment carried added weight because James is not only Colombia's captain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he is also the country's all-time leading scorer in World Cup play. FIFA has highlighted that this is James's third World Cup and that Colombia returned to the tournament after missing Qatar 2022, with Néstor Lorenzo leading the side into its seventh appearance on the game’s biggest stage.

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Molly's father, Jairo Bustamante, shared the video and wrote that his daughter’s dream had come true. The scene fit the role James has built for himself beyond goals and assists: a player whose most recognizable gestures now help define Colombia's presence on the global stage as much as his left foot once did when he won the adidas Golden Boot in 2014.

The reaction went well beyond one family. The exchange also moved Iván Zamorano and Gabriel Batistuta, two former stars who know how quickly a small act can travel when it happens at a World Cup. James has repeated that connection during the tournament, too: in another moment shared by Gol Caracol, he welcomed a fan named Joshua at the team hotel and gave him a memory of his own.

Copa2014.gov.br via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

For Colombia, those encounters have become part of the story of a return to the World Cup. James is carrying the captain’s armband, the scoring record and a public bond with supporters that stretches from the hotel lobby to the pitch, giving the team a visible link between national expectation and individual devotion.