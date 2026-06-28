James Rodríguez hails Colombia's 0-0 draw with Portugal, top spot

Colombia held Portugal 0-0 in Miami and finished top of Group K, sending James Rodríguez’s team toward Ghana and a more favorable knockout route.

Colombia did more than earn a point against Portugal in Miami Gardens. The 0-0 draw at Miami Stadium on June 27 sent Colombia to the top of Group K with 7 points, pushed Portugal into second with 5, and set up a round-of-32 meeting with Ghana while Portugal moved on to Croatia.

The result gave Colombia a rare clean sheet in World Cup history and a valuable bracket break. It was the first goalless draw Colombia had ever played at a World Cup, arriving in its 25th match in the tournament. The crowd of 64,478 watched Alireza Faghani handle the match, which stayed tense even though both teams had already secured their place in the next phase before kickoff.

James Rodríguez treated the point as proof of Colombia’s composure against elite opposition. The captain said Colombia missed chances against a strong Portugal side, but he praised the performance and set a clear benchmark for the rest of the tournament: Colombia wants to go beyond the quarterfinals it reached in Brazil 2014, its best World Cup finish.

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The night also carried personal weight for James. He made his 11th appearance in a men’s World Cup, moving ahead of Freddy Rincón and Carlos Valderrama to become Colombia’s most capped player in the competition. FIFA had already noted before the tournament that the 34-year-old playmaker entered the event as Colombia’s all-time leading World Cup scorer and was closing in on national records for appearances and assists.

Portugal never found a way through Colombia’s shape, and the final minutes brought one last scare when Davinson Sánchez had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review. With Cristiano Ronaldo on the other side and a heavyweight opponent absorbed over 90 minutes, Colombia left Miami with more than a draw. It left with first place, a manageable next opponent in Ghana, and a bracket that now gives Néstor Lorenzo’s side a clearer path than the one Portugal faces against Croatia.

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Colombia’s return to the World Cup after missing Catar 2022 is already delivering a different kind of statement. In its seventh appearance at the tournament, the team used discipline, structure and a record night from James to show that top spot in the group can reshape the rest of its campaign.