James Rodríguez remains Colombia’s creative leader ahead of World Cup

James Rodríguez won Copa América’s top player award after guiding Colombia through six matches. His 2024 line, 16 games and 8 assists, keeps him at the center.

James Rodríguez left Copa América 2024 with the tournament’s top individual prize, and Colombia left with a runner-up finish after six matches that confirmed how much of the attack still ran through him. His vision, technique and final ball turned him into the team’s offensive conductor, not just its most recognizable name.

The numbers from 2024 explain why the debate around his place has not faded. James played all 16 of Colombia’s matches that year, started 13 times, logged 1,160 minutes, scored two goals and delivered eight assists. For a team with larger ambitions, that is not simply decorative production. It is the profile of a player who still shapes possession, tempo and the final pass.

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That influence has also become symbolic. With 125 appearances for Colombia, James has moved into the same conversation as the country’s most visible leaders, and his role is now shared more openly with Luis Díaz. Néstor Lorenzo has made clear that James must compete at the highest level to keep his place in the project, a reminder that reputation alone cannot hold a starting spot for long. Carlos Suárez has gone further, calling him “el último gran 10 del fútbol,” a description that captures both James’s talent and the expectation that one player can still organize the whole structure.

Photo by Johan Toro

Colombia’s World Cup history shows how often that burden has rested on a single figure. Francisco ‘Cobo’ Zuluaga carried the captaincy in 1962, Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama did it in 1990, 1994 and 1998, Mario Yepes led in 2014, and James has been part of the 2018 and 2026 cycle as the latest reference point in that lineage. The shirt carries more than a number in Colombia. It carries an argument about identity, authority and who gets to define the team’s rhythm.

Copa2014.gov.br via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

The wider view is equally clear. FIFA now frames Colombia less as an outsider making up the numbers and more as a side with real ambition, while saying James must still “mark the difference.” That is the tension in his story now. Colombia still needs his creativity, but the team’s ceiling will depend on whether his leadership continues to elevate everyone around him instead of becoming the limit they cannot move beyond.