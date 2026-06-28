James Taylor performs Moon River for CBS essential American songbook

James Taylor brought “Moon River” to CBS’s 250-song American songbook, linking a 1961 film ballad to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

James Taylor sang “Moon River” with a spare band arrangement for CBS News Sunday Morning’s Essential American Songbook, part of a 250-song project created for the United States’ semiquincentennial. The six-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was backed by Kevin Hays on keyboards, Jon Suters on bass and Nick Halley on percussion, placing one of the best-known American standards inside a program built to map the country’s musical memory.

CBS assembled the songbook by asking familiar faces, performers, artists, writers and community leaders to nominate essential American songs, then narrowing the result to 250 selections spanning eras and genres. The network said some contributors who submitted more than three songs had their lists edited down, a practical constraint that underscores how crowded the American songbook has become and how hard it is to compress a century-plus of popular music into a single civic inventory.

“Moon River” has long carried that kind of weight. Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer wrote it for Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1961, and the song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song the following year. Audrey Hepburn objected when studio executives wanted it removed from the film, and the song stayed in place, later becoming a hit and a standard associated with longing, restraint and the polished sadness of mid-century pop.

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Taylor’s version fit neatly into that history. His performance connected the song’s original screen life to a newer setting, where CBS used the occasion of the semiquincentennial to ask what belongs in an American civic soundtrack. “Moon River” remains one of the clearest answers because it bridges Hollywood, the Academy Awards and the broader public memory that keeps certain melodies alive long after their original moment has passed.

By placing Taylor’s reading alongside the other Songbook entries on Sunday Morning, CBS gave the old standard a contemporary frame without changing its basic appeal. The song still moves through American culture the way it always has, quietly, with a melody that carries both nostalgia and a sense of national inheritance.