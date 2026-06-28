James Taylor performs On the 4th of July for Sunday Morning

James Taylor marked the holiday with a Sunday Morning web exclusive of "On The 4th Of July," backed by Kevin Hays, Jon Suters, Nick Halley and others.

James Taylor brought “On The 4th Of July” to CBS News Sunday Morning in a web exclusive built around familiar voices and a spare, seasoned band. Six-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor was joined by Kevin Hays on keyboards, Jon Suters on bass, Nick Halley on percussion, Henry Taylor on guitar, and vocalists Kim Taylor and Kate Markowitz.

The performance drew from October Road, the album Taylor released on August 13, 2002 through Columbia Records. “On The 4th Of July” appears as track 3 on the record and runs 3 minutes and 26 seconds, with Taylor listed as the songwriter. The song sits inside an album that marked a return to original material after a five-year gap since Hourglass, his 1997 studio release.

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October Road was Taylor’s 15th studio album and immediately landed as a commercial draw. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 154,000 copies sold in its opening week, then earned platinum certification from the RIAA on November 21, 2002. By May 2015, it had sold 1,076,000 copies in the United States, a reminder that Taylor’s catalog still traveled well beyond the moment of its release.

That staying power matters on a holiday built from repetition. A song like “On The 4th Of July” does not depend on novelty; it works because Taylor has spent decades turning plainspoken melody into a recognizable emotional register. In that sense, the Sunday Morning performance fit the larger ritual of the day: a familiar voice, a patriotic title, and a small ensemble arranged around the idea of remembrance more than spectacle.

Paul Keleher via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The choice of song also placed Taylor’s holiday performance inside a record defined by craftsmanship rather than noise. October Road was released as original material after the long gap from Hourglass, and the album’s eventual platinum certification showed that listeners still responded to his restrained style and direct writing. On a date when national sentiment often gets filtered through spectacle, Taylor’s presence offered a quieter form of civic music, carried by a catalog that has endured for more than two decades.