James Valentine Dies at 64: Australian Music and Radio Mourn

Renowned ABC host and rock musician James Valentine has died at 64, with tributes flowing from across Australia following his assisted suicide.

James Valentine, celebrated ABC radio host and former rock musician, has died at the age of 64 through voluntary assisted suicide. The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the Australian music and media communities. Valentine, widely regarded for his influential presence both on air and on stage, chose to end his life in a manner described by loved ones as 'doing it his way.'

Valentine's Legacy in Music and Media

Valentine’s career spanned decades, beginning with his role as a saxophonist in the acclaimed rock band Models during the 1980s. The group achieved significant chart success, with Valentine’s musicianship featuring on hits that climbed the ARIA charts and helped define Australian rock of the era. He later contributed to other prominent acts, including INXS, further cementing his place in Australia’s music history.

Transitioning from music to broadcasting, Valentine became a beloved voice on ABC Radio, known for his wit, warmth, and engaging interviews. Over his extensive career at the ABC, he hosted numerous programs and was noted for his ability to connect with listeners across generations. His contributions to Australian broadcasting were recognized by peers and audiences alike, making him a household name.

Assisted Dying and Final Choice

Valentine’s death at 64 came through voluntary assisted dying, a legal process in New South Wales since late 2023. According to coverage, Valentine’s family and close friends emphasized that he made the decision in accordance with his wishes and the law’s requirements. The process, governed by the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2022 (NSW), allows eligible individuals to end their life with dignity, following strict eligibility and procedural safeguards.

Australia has seen increasing public discussion around assisted dying, with statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and analysis by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showing a gradual rise in the number of eligible people choosing this option since its legalization in several states. Valentine’s decision, described by loved ones as "doing it his way," has renewed conversations about autonomy, end-of-life care, and the impacts of voluntary assisted dying laws in Australia.

Tributes from the Music and Media Community

Fellow musicians including Jimmy Barnes and members of INXS expressed their condolences and praised Valentine’s "passion and artistry."

and members of expressed their condolences and praised Valentine’s "passion and artistry." Colleagues from ABC highlighted his "unique voice, humor, and empathy," recalling the deep connection he forged with listeners and interviewees alike.

Fans took to social media and radio call-ins to share stories of how Valentine’s work touched their lives, both as a musician and broadcaster.

Remembering James Valentine

Valentine’s passing marks the loss of a multifaceted talent whose influence was felt across music and media. As tributes continue, his legacy endures in the songs he played, the interviews he conducted, and the conversations he inspired about life, death, and dignity.

While the choice of assisted dying remains a personal and sometimes contentious issue, Valentine’s story has brought renewed attention to the importance of compassionate end-of-life options in Australia. For those seeking more information on assisted dying laws, the NSW Parliamentary Research Service provides an in-depth analysis of the legislative process and impacts.

James Valentine is remembered not only for his achievements but for the dignity and autonomy with which he faced his final chapter — a testament to living, and dying, on one’s own terms.