Jamie Smith misses New Zealand Test after birth of daughter, James Rew debuts

Jamie Smith missed the second Test after the birth of his daughter, and England handed James Rew a debut in a five-change shake-up at The Oval.

Jamie Smith was withdrawn from England’s second Test against New Zealand on Tuesday morning after the birth of his daughter, leaving him at home with his partner and family as the match approached at The Oval. The change opened the door for Somerset wicketkeeper-batter James Rew to make his Test debut, giving England a third first-capper alongside Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker.

England’s selection picture had been unsettled for several days, with Smith already a paternity-leave doubt before the start of the match on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The move leaves England making five changes in all, a significant reshaping of the side for a Test that now carries as much interest for its personnel calls as for the cricket itself. For England, the absence of one established wicketkeeper-batter has not simply created a vacancy. It has forced a broader reset of the batting order and the balance of the team.

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Rew’s elevation is the clearest sign of England’s confidence in its next tier of players. The Somerset batter goes into the side with a first-class record that includes an average of 41.71 across 64 matches, a steady body of work that suggests he has earned more than a token call-up. His debut behind the stumps adds another layer of pressure, because England are not only backing a new batter but asking him to take on a central role in the field in a Test against New Zealand.

Smith’s absence also underlines how personal circumstances can reshape a team’s plans. He had been expected to miss at least part of the New Zealand series because the timing of the birth could overlap with the Tests, and England have already dealt with the same issue before. In 2024, Smith was set to miss England’s New Zealand tour because of paternity leave, with Jordan Cox then due to deputise.

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This time, Smith’s daughter arrived just before the second Test, making the decision straightforward but still consequential. England’s response has been to lean on depth rather than delay, and the selection of Rew, Cox and Baker in the same Test shows a squad willing to absorb disruption while fast-tracking the next wave. The test at The Oval will now measure more than form; it will test how resilient England’s structure really is when a familiar name is suddenly gone.