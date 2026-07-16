Janice Cart shares pickle-brined chicken salad for summer lunches

Janice Cart’s pickle-brined chicken salad turns leftover brine into a fast, tangy summer lunch with better seasoning and a short chill for fuller flavor.

Pickle brine does the heavy lifting in Janice Cart’s chicken salad, giving the meat a sharper, more seasoned finish before it ever hits the mayo. Cart, Tiny Spoon Chef’s Chef and Founder, brings a professional kitchen lens to a meal built for warm-weather ease: make it ahead, chill it briefly, and serve it cold.

Why pickle brine changes the result

The difference starts before the chicken is mixed into the salad. In Bon Appeteach’s dill pickle chicken salad, the chicken breast is brined in leftover pickle juice, then seasoned and roasted, using the brine as a flavor step, not just a tangy add-in. That salty, acidic liquid seasons the meat from the inside, so the finished salad tastes brighter and less flat than a standard chicken salad made only with mayonnaise and herbs.

That same logic explains why pickle-based chicken salad has become such a visible summer recipe theme. Recent online versions commonly pair shredded cooked chicken with dill pickles, pickle juice, celery, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, onion, mustard, fresh herbs and black pepper. The result is creamy and tangy: pickle brine lifts the richness of the dressing and keeps the salad from tasting heavy.

How Janice Cart’s version fits the summer lunch moment

Cart’s recipe appears in The Dish: Recipe series as a light summertime lunch rather than a formal dinner. The technique is built for low effort and make-ahead convenience. Once the chicken is seasoned with pickle brine and combined with the other ingredients, the salad only needs a short rest to pull the flavors together.

AI-generated illustration

One recipe result calls for a 15 to 20 minute chill time for best flavor. That brief pause is long enough for the brine, herbs and creamy base to settle into the chicken without turning the salad watery or overworked. It is the kind of timing that makes the dish practical for weekday lunches, picnics or a quick meal assembled from leftover chicken.

The ingredients that keep showing up

The broader pickle-chicken-salad trend is consistent enough to read like a formula. Shredded chicken or chopped chicken breast provides the base, dill pickles bring crunch and a briny bite, and pickle juice ties the whole bowl together. Celery adds freshness and snap, while mayonnaise or a mayo-yogurt mix supplies richness without muting the pickle flavor.

Other common additions help round out the profile: • Onion for bite • Mustard for sharper acidity • Fresh herbs for a clean finish • Black pepper for a little heat • Greek yogurt when a lighter, tangier dressing is the goal

Yahoo Style Canada has a 10-minute chicken salad with a pickle-y twist that uses just four ingredients. With pickle flavor doing the seasoning, the salad can stay minimal and still taste complete. At the other end of the spectrum, versions from Olive & Mango, Cook At Home Mom and other recipe creators lean into a creamier, herb-heavy style, but they still circle the same core combination of chicken, pickle and a chilled dressing.

Photo by MART PRODUCTION

Why the quick chill matters more than it sounds

The short refrigeration step is not a decorative instruction. In chicken salad, cold time gives the pickle juice, mayonnaise or yogurt, and chopped aromatics a chance to spread evenly through the meat, which improves both seasoning and texture. That is enough to make the flavors feel integrated without requiring the longer rest of a batch meal.

This is also what makes pickle-brined chicken salad such a smart summer strategy. It uses ingredients that are already in the kitchen, including leftover pickle brine from a jar that would otherwise be poured away, and it works with cooked chicken, including store-bought rotisserie chicken. The method turns a common leftover into a lunch that tastes deliberate, with the brine supplying both the savory edge and the tang that define the style.

A practical template for the bowl

The most reliable version of pickle-brined chicken salad follows a simple sequence. Start with chicken that has been seasoned through, either by brining raw chicken in pickle juice before cooking or by folding pickle juice into an already cooked base. Then add chopped pickles for crunch, a creamy binder such as mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, and a few supporting ingredients like celery, onion, mustard, dill or parsley.