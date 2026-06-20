Japan and Tunisia to play World Cup match number 1,000 in Monterrey

Japan and Tunisia met in Monterrey for World Cup match 1,000, a milestone that mirrors the tournament’s shift from 13 teams to a 48-nation field.

Japan and Tunisia met in Monterrey for the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history, a round-number milestone that pointed far beyond the scoreline. The Group F game at Monterrey Stadium, also known as Estadio BBVA, was played on Saturday, 20 June 2026, at 22:00 local time and sat inside the first World Cup with 48 teams, 104 matches and three host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

FIFA cast the match as a marker of how far the tournament has spread across the global game. Japan, representing Asia, faced Tunisia, representing Africa, in North America, a pairing that underlined how the World Cup’s center of gravity has broadened well beyond its old European and South American core. The 2026 qualifying campaign began with a record 209 teams, compared with 13 participants in 1930, when the tournament opened with simultaneous fixtures between the United States and Belgium, and France and Mexico.

That expansion was built into the structure of the 2026 competition. Africa and Asia received 17 direct places combined, plus two spots in the intercontinental playoff, while Oceania earned a direct berth for the first time. Tunisia’s place in Monterrey carried extra weight because it came during the country’s third consecutive World Cup, a sign of sustained strength from a region that has long had to fight for visibility on the sport’s biggest stage.

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The occasion also drew emotion from the people involved. Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri said taking part in the 1,000th World Cup match was “truly symbolic,” and said playing in a World Cup was already an honor and a dream. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu called it a great honor for Japan and for Asia, and thanked FIFA and the city of Monterrey for hosting the occasion.

The match arrived with recent form attached. Japan came in after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Dallas, while Tunisia was looking to recover from a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, also in Monterrey. FIFA linked the game to earlier World Cup landmarks as well, noting that the 100th match was Austria’s 3-1 win over Uruguay in Zurich in 1954 and that the 200th was England’s 4-2 extra-time victory over West Germany in the 1966 final at Wembley Stadium.

Mohammad Amin Ansari via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

FIFA has said there were three previous occasions when two World Cup matches shared the spotlight by starting at the same time. Match 1,000 stood on a different scale: not just a number, but a snapshot of a tournament that has become broader, deeper and far more global than the one that began in 1930.