Japan backs 13 projects to fight online disinformation with provenance tools

Japan is funding 13 provenance projects to label who made online content, but the harder question is how Tokyo will judge success without turning verification into gatekeeping.

Japan’s internal affairs ministry has selected 13 projects for its fiscal 2026 program to counter online disinformation and misinformation, setting aside roughly ¥1.5 billion for the effort. The centerpiece is Originator Profile Collaborative Innovation Partnership, or OP-CIP, which has won ministry backing for a third straight year and is built to verify and clearly display who created and sent information online.

OP is designed to let readers confirm where a post, article or advertisement came from by attaching creator or publisher profiles to the content itself. That makes the initiative less about deleting falsehoods than about exposing provenance, a distinction that matters as manipulated video, synthetic images and deceptive posts spread faster across platforms. Companies including NEC, JTB and NTT Docomo Business are part of the effort, signaling that Tokyo is trying to build a practical verification layer rather than issue another abstract warning about fake news.

The ministry’s earlier funding rounds show how the program has expanded. In fiscal 2024, it adopted six projects, with each eligible for up to ¥150 million in development and demonstration support. That round was tied to false rescue requests posted on social media after the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, as well as to the rise of generative-AI-made fake images. In fiscal 2025, OP was among 20 projects selected for support, with each project eligible for up to ¥500 million, and the ministry said it wanted to push OP toward international standardization and inclusion in browsing software.

AI-generated illustration

Those benchmarks point to how officials may judge success: not by a censorship score, but by whether provenance tags move from pilot projects into everyday use. OP-CIP’s own timeline shows the system remained active through 2025 and 2026, with a project results report dated March 31, 2026, a new-member announcement on June 18, 2026, and an event presentation at Interop Tokyo 2026 on June 4, 2026. Tottori Prefecture became the first municipality to implement Originator Profile and join a demonstration project in October 2025, giving the program a real-world test outside Tokyo.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry has framed foreign information manipulation as a growing problem and says resilience depends not only on government action but also on literacy among the public, media, think tanks and NGOs. It has linked that work to the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism and bilateral consultations with partners including the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Taken together, the funding push shows Japan treating disinformation as a technology, security and media-integrity problem, with the real accountability test now in whether provenance tools can prove useful without becoming a new layer of control.